El Tapatio
25 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ 86040, USA
| +1 928-645-4055
Sun - Thur 10am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 11pm
Awesome MexicanIf you visit Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, you will most likely stay in Page. While there give this Mexican place a try.
We got to Page in the evening and passed by this place and on the spot decided we wanted to eat there.
El Tapatio is beautiful inside, traditional and full of color and with a warm and welcoming staff. They'll supply you with unlimited servings of free salsa, chips and this awesome cabbage slaw salsa that is a house invention. Absolutely delicious.
Service is very fast, the plates are huge prices are cheap and the food to die for. The glass of water constantly refilled, the waiter was constantly asking us if we needed anything and if everything was ok.
Do yourself a big favor and try the tacos, specifically the tacos de buche (pork stomach tacos). It may sound weird or gross but it's oh so good.