El Tacorrido

2316 S 1st St
| +1 512-912-1939
Authentic Mexican Taqueria...FAST! Austin Texas United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 12am

Authentic Mexican Taqueria...FAST!

There is no other place like this in Austin; a drive thru with authentic Mexican "street" food that serves delicious tacos...fast! It is just like ordering Tacos in Mexico, delicious, cheap and quick, plus they have amazing Salsas (must try the Verde salsa!) They have great coffee too, so you will be properly caffeinated and with a full belly.

Must try:
Tacos; Al Pastor, De Pescado, Carne Guisada and any combo of the Breakfast Tacos.
By Vania Lanas , AFAR Local Expert

