El Tacorrido

Authentic Mexican Taqueria...FAST!

There is no other place like this in Austin ; a drive thru with authentic Mexican "street" food that serves delicious tacos...fast! It is just like ordering Tacos in Mexico , delicious, cheap and quick, plus they have amazing Salsas (must try the Verde salsa!) They have great coffee too, so you will be properly caffeinated and with a full belly.Must try:Tacos; Al Pastor, De Pescado, Carne Guisada and any combo of the Breakfast Tacos.