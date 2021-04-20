El Sadar Stadium
Calle del Sadar, 59T, 31006 Pamplona, Navarra, Spain
+34 948 15 26 36
Run for Your Life, With the Bulls!Ole! This could very well be the sprint of your life. The running of the bulls is just that - 12 bulls are released to run from the corral to the bullring, but on their way they have to chase you out of the way.
Side streets are barred, so for safety you can slip by, and the bulls cannot just in case they catch up to you.
Take care, 200 -300 people are injured each year, and some have been deadly wounds. However, most of the time it's a mad dash and a maniacal laugh after making it out alive!
Photo by Asier Solana Bermejo/Flickr.