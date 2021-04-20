Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

El Sacromonte

1398 Pedro Moreno
Website
| +52 33 3825 5447
Savor "New" Mexican Cuisine Guadalajara Mexico

More info

Sun 1:30pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 1:30pm - 11pm

Savor "New" Mexican Cuisine

Sacromonte has long been one of Guadalajara's most popular fine dining restaurants. Its colorful, spacious dining room is the backdrop for a meal characterized by updated traditional Mexican favorites, often beautifully presented.

House specialties include delicious soups, like crema "el viejo progreso," made with chipotle chile and roquefort, and chiles en nogada, a Mexican classic.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points