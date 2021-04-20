El Sacromonte
1398 Pedro Moreno
| +52 33 3825 5447
Photo courtesy of Sacromonte
Sun 1:30pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 1:30pm - 11pm
Savor "New" Mexican CuisineSacromonte has long been one of Guadalajara's most popular fine dining restaurants. Its colorful, spacious dining room is the backdrop for a meal characterized by updated traditional Mexican favorites, often beautifully presented.
House specialties include delicious soups, like crema "el viejo progreso," made with chipotle chile and roquefort, and chiles en nogada, a Mexican classic.