El Rayo Taqueria

101 York St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Website
| +1 207-780-8226
Authentic Mexican Fare Portland Maine United States

Authentic Mexican Fare

Locally sourced, authentic Mexican fare is the basis of this wonderful eating experience. I was lucky to arrive on Tamale Tuesday and was rewarded with one of the last delicious bundles in the house. Colorful flowers, retro oilcloth tables, and good spirits make for a fun meal for families or couples. Umbrellas and refreshing drinks like the hibiscus flower & citrus refresco make the heat bearable. It would be a nice place to check out happy hour—small bites and tequila are plentiful. There are many gluten-free options on the menu.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

