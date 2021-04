El Pollo Real Historical Centre of Arequipa, Arequipa, Peru

A Polleria On Every Corner Some claim that it's the most popular eatery in Peru. There is no reason not to believe this bold statement. Pollerias are restaurants found in most Peruvian cities - they serve succulent roast chicken, usually with a side of potato. The salty, buttery chicken is best enjoyed with a Cusquena, Peru's most popular brand of beer.