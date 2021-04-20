Where are you going?
El Patio de Jesus Maria

701-799 Avenida Villanueva Arístides
Website
| +54 261 429-6767
Local Dining Favorite Mendoza Argentina

More info

Wed - Sun 12pm - 3:30pm
Sun - Sat 8pm - 12:30am

Local Dining Favorite

El Patio de Jesus Maria is a local favorite. It’s is named after the owner who opened the restaurant in Cordoba ten years ago and later moved it to Mendoza. It's a typical Argentine parrilla, which is a typical Mendocenean style of cooking meat over hot wood embers. Their authentic parrilla specialties include Bife de Chorizo (similar to a New York Strip), Costillitas de Ternera (veal ribs), Bife de Chorizo (sirloin / New York strip) and Pollo a la Espada con Panceta y Verduras (rotisserie chicken with pancetta and vegetables). Most parrilla dishes come with the traditional side of french fries with an egg on top. The beef his high-grade, the portions are large, and the prices are reasonable. Arístides Villanueva y Boulogne Sur Mer; +54 261 429 6767
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

