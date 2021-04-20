El Paragua Restaurant 603 Santa Cruz Rd

Worth the Drive Situated just 24 miles outside of Santa Fe, this old school, dimly-lit rustic eatery is big on house favories like menudo (a traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach (tripe), the rich posole, and the carne asada tampiquena.



All signs are good when tortillas are made in-house. A series of notable guests have passed by from Robert F. Kennedy and Robert Redford (as seen thru various hung photos). Note the 100 year cottontree growing up through the roof of the bar as you sip your margarita. In a rush? Grab something to go from the parking lot taco-stand and be on your way.









