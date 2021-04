El Nafeza Newspaper القاهرة, سراى القبة، El-Zaytoun Sharkeya, Zeitoun, Cairo Governorate, Egypt

Handmade Paper at El Nafeza Darb 1718 is an arts center that's really a little neighborhood of workshops in Coptic Cairo where artisans practice traditional Egyptian crafts. At the El Nafeza foundation, they make rice-straw paper completely by hand. Here you can see sheets drying on the wall. The woman in the background is dyeing the paper. I brought back beautiful notebooks for everyone in my office from this place.