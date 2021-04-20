El Mundo
2345 Frankfort Ave
| +1 502-899-9930
More info
Mon 5pm - 10pm
Tue - Sat 11:30am - 10pm
Cozy Restaurant with Delicious Mexican FoodLooking for great Mexican food? You found the right place. El Mundo makes everything from scratch and offers delicious Mexican-American classics – quesadillas, burritos, tacos, enchiladas… you name it! The space is small and often crowded, so seating is limited, although there are options to sit upstairs, downstairs, and outside. Don’t miss the award-winning margaritas (with 8 different fruit purée options!).
Photo: El Mundo