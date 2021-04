Cozy Restaurant with Delicious Mexican Food

Looking for great Mexican food? You found the right place. El Mundo makes everything from scratch and offers delicious Mexican-American classics – quesadillas, burritos, tacos, enchiladas… you name it! The space is small and often crowded, so seating is limited, although there are options to sit upstairs, downstairs, and outside. Don’t miss the award-winning margaritas (with 8 different fruit purée options!).Photo: El Mundo