El Molino
99 Carrer de Vila i Vilà
| +34 932 05 51 11
Some dinner with that cabaret?Get your full dose of corsets and glitter at a midday or evening cabaret show at what was once Barcelona's answer to Paris' Moulin Rouge, a historic Barcelona theater opened in 1898. For an extra charge, you can have dinner and drinks while you watch the show.
Another option is a package deal of a show plus dinner before or after at the Moritz Factory (one of the Molino's sponsors) in Barcelona. The dinner is a set menu of Spanish and German bar food, dessert, soft drinks, coffee, tea and Moritz beer included.