El Meson de Los Laureandos Latin America

Great Traditional Mexican Performances and Food in a Rural Town Near Mazatlan El Meson de Los Laureandos is a restaurant located in the rural historic town of El Quelite about 20 miles from Mazatlan. It's a large establishment in a historic building with seating both indoors and outdoors in the garden. The food is traditional Mexican fare and, if you show up at the right time, you'll get to see some very unique performances. We saw traditional Mexican dancing done my men and women in old west garb as well as a Maya fire ceremony and dance by performers in elaborate costumes.