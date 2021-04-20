Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

El Mercado Viejo Craft Market

Av El Progreso, Masaya, Nicaragua
+505 2522 7731
Unlikely art: History in a chess set Masaya Nicaragua

More info

Fri - Wed 8:30am - 6pm
Thur 8:30am - 11pm

Unlikely art: History in a chess set

In Perú, I'd spotted a chess with Spaniard and Inca as opposing sides; I didn't have the cash on hand and couldn't get it, though. Then, a few years later, visiting the handicrafts market in Masaya, Nicaragua, I saw another set--no Inca history in Central America, but still a cool (and inexpensive) souvenir. The faces on the tiny pieces are expressive--I can only imagine the real, almost larger-than-life consternation the Inca must've felt when a handful of European soldiers and horses turned their Andean world upside down in the 16th century...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30