El Manantial Macaw Sanctuary
Puntarenas Province, Buenos Aires, Costa Rica
Magnificent Macaws in Costa RicaNear Puntarenas, Costa Rica the El Manantial Macaw Sanctuary works hard every day to protect colorful macaws, monkeys, birds and sloths that have been seized in customs. All over South America people still try to smuggle or domesticate these wild exotic animals to the detriment of these species. The sanctuary is open to the public to visit and the colors of the birds are delightful!
More Recommendations
almost 5 years ago
Visit on 4/28/16
This place is a sanctuary primarily for rescued macaws and other birds and mammals seized from people illegally selling them as pets. The sanctuary also does some breeding of endangered Costa Rican species for release into the wild.
The visit involved walking along trails past huge cages allowing the birds that can't be released to fly normally, and the monkeys to get plenty of action. Also, many wild macaws hang around the outside of the cages.
The visit was great fun, and I'm so glad this organization is doing such important conservation and species protection work.
The visit involved walking along trails past huge cages allowing the birds that can't be released to fly normally, and the monkeys to get plenty of action. Also, many wild macaws hang around the outside of the cages.
The visit was great fun, and I'm so glad this organization is doing such important conservation and species protection work.