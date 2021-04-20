El Manantial Macaw Sanctuary

Visit on 4/28/16

This place is a sanctuary primarily for rescued macaws and other birds and mammals seized from people illegally selling them as pets. The sanctuary also does some breeding of endangered Costa Rican species for release into the wild.

The visit involved walking along trails past huge cages allowing the birds that can't be released to fly normally, and the monkeys to get plenty of action. Also, many wild macaws hang around the outside of the cages.

The visit was great fun, and I'm so glad this organization is doing such important conservation and species protection work.