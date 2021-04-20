Where are you going?
El Lagar Carmelo Patti

San Martín 2614, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
+54 261 498-1379
Carmelo Patti Winery in Mendoza Luján de Cuyo Argentina

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 1pm, 3pm - 5pm

Carmelo Patti Winery in Mendoza

Visit Carmelo Patti’s eponymous boutique winery. He’s often referred to as the most passionate winemaker in Mendoza. Patti has been making wine out of his garage for almost forty years and has developed a cult-like following. He gives personal tours (in Spanish) relaying animated anecdotes and interesting lessons on how to make and drink wine.

There’s nothing flashy about this winery, and that’s part of its charm. Patti puts his time and energy into sourcing the best grapes and making his signature cabernet sauvignons, which you can sample from the barrel. San Martín 2614, Mayor Drummond, Mendoza; +54 261 498–1379

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

