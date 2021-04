The Imperfect Bar

Like walking into an eclectic antique store come to life, El Imperfecto is a melting pot of styles. But one thing is always consistent: the mojitos. El Mojito Imperfecto (different from the regular mojitos) is proclaimed the best in Madrid . When they're enjoyed on the terrace in front of the bar on a balmy evening, there’s no doubt about that. Located on one of the busiest side streets in the city, the bar is set amid a constantly changing scenery where live music can be heard at nearly any hour of the day.