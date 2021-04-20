Where are you going?
El Hijo Del Santo

219 Tamaulipas
+52 55 5515 2186
One-Stop Shop for Lucha Libre–Themed Clothes Mexico City Mexico

One-Stop Shop for Lucha Libre–Themed Clothes

So you attended a lucha libre match. Now you have a favorite wrestler and you want to show your admiration with a mask or T-shirt in his likeness? You can probably find it at the lucha-themed shop, El Hijo del Santo.

The shop has a particular bias for the wrestler after whom it was named, so if you can't find gear for your favorite, check among the vendors outside Arena Mexico on match night.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
