El Hijo Del Santo
219 Tamaulipas
+52 55 5515 2186
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
One-Stop Shop for Lucha Libre–Themed ClothesSo you attended a lucha libre match. Now you have a favorite wrestler and you want to show your admiration with a mask or T-shirt in his likeness? You can probably find it at the lucha-themed shop, El Hijo del Santo.
The shop has a particular bias for the wrestler after whom it was named, so if you can't find gear for your favorite, check among the vendors outside Arena Mexico on match night.