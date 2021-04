El Garzon 20401 Garzón, Maldonado Department, Uruguay

How to Experience Francis Mallmann's Seven Fires A 150-year-old general store is the unlikely setting for a five-room guesthouse owned by Argentina’s premier chef. Francis Mallmann grills his signature butterfly brotola whitefish on an open-flame infiernillo (“little hell”) stove. Savor it while surrounded by poetry-stuffed bookshelves in the candlelit restaurant or near potted herbs on the poolside patio. From $480. 598/(0) 4-410-2811