El Far Hotel – Restaurant
Muntanya de Sant Sebastià, 17211 Llafranch, Girona, Spain
| +34 972 30 16 39
A Drink with Two MeaningsIn Costa Brava, Spain, you may hear someone say, "ir a hacer el vermut," which can have dual meanings. Literally it means, let's go drink vermouth, but in Spain the term vermut is also a more general term for let's have an aperitif (a drink to stimulate the appetite).
This slightly sweet aperitif is seldom served alone in most of the world and normally only has a supporting role in drinks. However, drinking vermut on its own is a tradition in and around Costa Brava based on old Catalan traditions. It is frequently served with some tapas of olives and chips. I suggest you try this traditional drink the way it was meant to be enjoyed - over ice, with friends, before dinner, enjoying a great view!
Stop in at El Far Restaurant on the hill above the town of LlaFranc in Costa Brava. Take in the stunning views, the oldest operating lighthouse in Costa Brava, and some vermut with tapas while the sun goes down. You'll look just like the locals.