El Desafio Mountain Resort Patagonia, Argentina Ruta Nacional 234

Play Polo? El Desafino Offers Superb Polo and Golf For a woman whose skill set on a horse is trail riding my Palomino, Drifter-Bob in the Oregon Cascades; sitting on the back of a bona fide Argentine bred polo pony on a polo field constructed and maintained by the famed agronomist Alejandro Battro of Campo Argentino de Polo in Palermo, this is indeed a dream. Never mind that I can't swing a mallet while galloping like the big boys and girls or stay in the saddle while hanging off my mount creating a miraculous play. I am here, it is stunning, and I am in heaven.



El Desafino offers lodging in their new on site condos and soon their 5 star hotel. But what they offer is geared to the sportsman or woman who either plays polo or wants to. Buying a lot and building a home entitles you to unlimited polo. You can board your string in the state- of- the- art facility or have a friend lend one for their owner's polo games here. Don't do "polo"? How about world-class golf? They have incredible views to forever from the holes of many of this Greg Norman designed course; his first in Argentina. If you want to visit, stay tuned for the hotel opening next year. You may also be able to stay in the condos, but call to reserve as this project is backed in part by Thomas Hicks of Texas ( real estate investments) so everybody wants to be here.



(Images credit El Desafio Mountain Resort)