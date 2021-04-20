El Corte Inglés S.A.

El Corte Inglés
At Barcelona
's iconic Corte Inglés in Plaça Catalunya, shop for high-end clothes, shoes, housewares, and accessories. There's a souvenir section at fairly reasonable prices, and the gourmet grocery area has amazing eats from all over Catalonia, Spain
, and Europe. Looking for something from home or products for people with dietary restrictions of some sort? Chances are you'll find it here (though it'll cost you). After you've all but melted your plastic money, settle in for a drink or something to eat in the store's top-level bar and enjoy sweeping views of Barcelona.