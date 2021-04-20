La Posada de El Chaflán Av. de Pío XII, 34, 28016 Madrid, Spain

Non-Traditional, Traditional Spanish Cuisine One olive tree, one skylight, one glass-walled, stainless steel kitchen. El Chaflán is one of the hottest restaurants in the city at the moment, and with good reason. With a gourmet take on everyday dishes, chef Juan Pablo Felipe is making this newly renovated place his home- serving his own line of olive oil, reinventing classic Spanish dishes and assembling inventive new creations. Thistles and potatoes, pigeon, and chicken “HotchPotch” sit side by side on a classic, elegant menu just waiting for you to dig in. Note: Finding the restaurant from the metro is a bit of a trick, have GPS ready, or take a taxi!