EL CELLER els altres vins
Carrer d'Entença, 116 bis, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 932 29 61 16
Shop for your favorite Catalan wines by the bottleBrowse a wide selection of regional wines--reds, rosés, whites, sweet and bubbly cavas made in Catalonia are up for grabs at prices ranging from very reasonable (under 10 euros) to expensive (more than 70 euros).
They have an online store, but at present, don't ship outside of Spain, so your best bet is to shop in person and drag back a suitcase full of wine--although depending on where you live, just how full of wine your suitcase can legally be is up for debate.