Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

EL CELLER els altres vins

Carrer d'Entença, 116 bis, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 932 29 61 16
Shop for your favorite Catalan wines by the bottle Barcelona Spain

Shop for your favorite Catalan wines by the bottle

Browse a wide selection of regional wines--reds, rosés, whites, sweet and bubbly cavas made in Catalonia are up for grabs at prices ranging from very reasonable (under 10 euros) to expensive (more than 70 euros).

They have an online store, but at present, don't ship outside of Spain, so your best bet is to shop in person and drag back a suitcase full of wine--although depending on where you live, just how full of wine your suitcase can legally be is up for debate.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points