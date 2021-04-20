Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

El Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Website
| +1 212-982-6412
Island flavors in the Lower East Side New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Island flavors in the Lower East Side

New York has the biggest concentration of Dominicans living outside of the Dominican Republic. Washington Heights is pretty much a mini Santo Domingo, but where does the culture spread outside of that zone? The Lower East Side started out as a big hub for the Latino community and even now that there are boutique hotels and fancy bars popping up in the area there are still some low key places that have survived the gentrification process.

Castillo de Jagua is one of my go-to’s when I don’t want to spend a lot of money and I need familiar island flavors. Pictured above you see the pepper steak combo. This is the kind of stuff I grew up on! The $10 plate comes with fried green plantains, rice & beans, and a mini salad.

Is it the best Dominican restaurant in town? No. But this is about having options.

Friendly service and very cold Dominican beers are a highlight. If you’re a snob you won’t be into the decor at all (there is plastic covering the tables), but if you are open to trying something new for incredibly good prices then you just found your next Friday night hangout.

By Ruddy Harootian , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points