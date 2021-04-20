El Cardenal
Calle de la Palma 23, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5521 3080
Sun 8:30am - 6:30pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 6:30pm
Breakfast LuxuryFor breakfast at El Cardenal you can gently tear open fresh pastries, dip them in cool clotted cream, and follow them with classic Mexican hot chocolate. Of course you might rather order the squash blossom omelet or the escamole--ant eggs harvested from agave plants. Whatever you choose, you are sure to be delighted in this always packed, downtown restaurant.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Mexico's Independence Dish
Come September, when Independence Day celebrations get underway, it seems that practically every restaurant in the city is advertising its chiles en nogada, which, unofficially at least, is Mexico's national dish.
The preparation of the chile en nogada is time-intensive; the list of ingredients is long and there are many steps involved in executing the recipe well. But chefs who take the time to do so reward you with a photogenic plate: the green poblano chile is stuffed with ground pork or beef, dried, fresh, and candied fruit, and a number of spices before being doused with a generous spoon of walnut sauce and topped with a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds. The colors– green, white, and red– are the same as those of the Mexican flag.
Everyone has a favorite go-to spot for chiles en nogada; a few top spots are Los Danzantes in Coyoacan and El Cardenal in Centro Histórico.
