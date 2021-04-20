El Cardenal Calle de la Palma 23, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Breakfast Luxury For breakfast at El Cardenal you can gently tear open fresh pastries, dip them in cool clotted cream, and follow them with classic Mexican hot chocolate. Of course you might rather order the squash blossom omelet or the escamole--ant eggs harvested from agave plants. Whatever you choose, you are sure to be delighted in this always packed, downtown restaurant.





