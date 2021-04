Come September, when Independence Day celebrations get underway, it seems that practically every restaurant in the city is advertising its chiles en nogada, which, unofficially at least, is Mexico 's national dish.The preparation of the chile en nogada is time-intensive; the list of ingredients is long and there are many steps involved in executing the recipe well. But chefs who take the time to do so reward you with a photogenic plate: the green poblano chile is stuffed with ground pork or beef, dried, fresh, and candied fruit, and a number of spices before being doused with a generous spoon of walnut sauce and topped with a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds. The colors– green, white, and red– are the same as those of the Mexican flag.Everyone has a favorite go-to spot for chiles en nogada; a few top spots are Los Danzantes in Coyoacan and El Cardenal in Centro Histórico.