El Camino

380 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1M9, Canada
| +1 613-422-2800
Sun, Tue, Wed 5:30pm - 12am
Tue - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm
Thur - Sat 5:30pm - 2am

Tacos with a Twist

Tacos, raw food, and creative cocktails? Right on! Owner-chef Matthew Carmichael has created a chill underground space that has generated buzz with the Elgin Street denizens. It features a varied menu that elevates the simple taco with such delicacies as ox tongue, lamb, fish, and pork all topped with avocado, radish, jalapeño, and fresh cilantro. But if you're in a rush, don't feel like sitting in for lunch or dinner, wanting to enjoy the Ottawa summer, or looking for late night munchies after a night out at the bars on Elgin Street, there is a cash-only take-out window open till late. Although it's often crowded and doesn't take any reservations, El Camino, put simply, is a great visit.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

