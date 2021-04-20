Tacos with a Twist
Tacos, raw food, and creative cocktails? Right on! Owner-chef Matthew Carmichael has created a chill underground space that has generated buzz with the Elgin Street denizens. It features a varied menu that elevates the simple taco with such delicacies as ox tongue, lamb, fish, and pork all topped with avocado, radish, jalapeño, and fresh cilantro. But if you're in a rush, don't feel like sitting in for lunch or dinner, wanting to enjoy the Ottawa summer, or looking for late night munchies after a night out at the bars on Elgin Street, there is a cash-only take-out window open till late. Although it's often crowded and doesn't take any reservations, El Camino, put simply, is a great visit.