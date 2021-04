Delicious Dining

Trips to Cape Town find me returning to a quaint little Mexican bistro called El Burro.Fantastic food at perfect prices with superior service have me and my guests always itching for more. Pictured above is a speciality, Prawn and Mango Tacos. My only qualm with this dish is that it's not part of the standard menu offering!El Burro also has a second location in the Gardens neighborhood of Cape Town at 14 Kloof Nek Road.