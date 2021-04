El Bosc De Les Fades

Mingle With The Fairies in Barcelona

In a city far, far away, where the party goes on until the wee hours of the morning and the Latin vibe is in full swing, lies a very mysterious placeA place tucked away in a small side street in the shadow of the bustling boulevard. A place where even the wildest magical creatures have a home, where a dense and luxuriant forest grows.What can this place be?This offbeat venue is, quite simply put, a fairy forest in the heart of Barcelona , complete with an intricate artificial woodland, trickling waterfalls, light and sound special effects, lurking demons, optical illusions and, of course, fairies. Watch out for the storm!If you are looking for a novelty bar experience in Barcelona, make sure to stop by the Fairy Bar. It's just too good to pass!