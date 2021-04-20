El Bosc De Les Fades
Passatge de la Banca, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 933 17 26 49
Sun 11am - 1am
Mon - Thur 10am - 1am
Fri 10am - 1:30am
Sat 11am - 2am
Mingle With The Fairies in BarcelonaIn a city far, far away, where the party goes on until the wee hours of the morning and the Latin vibe is in full swing, lies a very mysterious place
A place tucked away in a small side street in the shadow of the bustling boulevard. A place where even the wildest magical creatures have a home, where a dense and luxuriant forest grows.
What can this place be?
This offbeat venue is, quite simply put, a fairy forest in the heart of Barcelona, complete with an intricate artificial woodland, trickling waterfalls, light and sound special effects, lurking demons, optical illusions and, of course, fairies. Watch out for the storm!
If you are looking for a novelty bar experience in Barcelona, make sure to stop by the Fairy Bar. It's just too good to pass!