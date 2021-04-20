Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

El Beaterio

Calle Duarte 53, Santo Domingo 10210, Dominican Republic
Website
El Beaterio Santo Domingo Dominican Republic
Check Availability >

El Beaterio

El Beaterio is a restored sixteenth-century convent in the heart of Zona Colonial in Santo Domingo. From the cozy, high-ceilinged living room at the front of the building to the tranquil courtyard at the back, this small, intimate hotel is perfect for unwinding after a day of exploring. Each of the eleven rooms overlooks a leafy inner courtyard and is minimally decorated but with all the right details: exposed beams, cast iron furniture, candlesticks, beautiful tiling, and other colonial-era trappings. Breakfast is included, there is free wi-fi, and the staff are extremely accommodating. Located opposite Parque Duarte, El Beaterio is just a block or so away from Calle El Conde and a few minutes' walk from Parque Colon.

By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points