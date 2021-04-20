El Beaterio
El Beaterio is a restored sixteenth-century convent in the heart of Zona Colonial in Santo Domingo. From the cozy, high-ceilinged living room at the front of the building to the tranquil courtyard at the back, this small, intimate hotel is perfect for unwinding after a day of exploring. Each of the eleven rooms overlooks a leafy inner courtyard and is minimally decorated but with all the right details: exposed beams, cast iron furniture, candlesticks, beautiful tiling, and other colonial-era trappings. Breakfast is included, there is free wi-fi, and the staff are extremely accommodating. Located opposite Parque Duarte, El Beaterio is just a block or so away from Calle El Conde and a few minutes' walk from Parque Colon.
By
AFAR Traveler
, AFAR Contributor