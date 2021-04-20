Modern takes on traditional tapas
Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona
for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas, Iberian pork ribs and a Spanish omelet made with potatoes, mushrooms and butifarra sausage all come highly recommended. Evenings. the bar's cozy, candlelit vibe and ample selection of wines sold by the glass make it a good choice for romantic a la carte meal or a post-dinner drink.