El Bar

118 Carrer Calàbria
Website
Modern takes on traditional tapas Barcelona Spain

Modern takes on traditional tapas

Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas, Iberian pork ribs and a Spanish omelet made with potatoes, mushrooms and butifarra sausage all come highly recommended. Evenings. the bar's cozy, candlelit vibe and ample selection of wines sold by the glass make it a good choice for romantic a la carte meal or a post-dinner drink.

By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

