El Baqueano

Chile 499, C1098AAI CABA, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4342-0802
Llama: it's what's for dinner Buenos Aires Argentina

More info

Tue - Sat 8pm - 12am

We know, we know - when you first arrive to Buenos Aires, all you want to eat that juicy steak you've been dreaming about ever since purchasing a plane ticket. But after several nights of bife de chorizo, widen your meat-eating horizons and head to El Baqueano - winning rave reviews with food critics for its innovative preparations of 'carnes autóctonas,' or lesser-known indigenous Argentinian meats.

Llama carpaccio, grilled wild boar, caiman-stuffed empanadas and cinnamon-spiced chinchilla all make the cut on this one-of-a-kind tasting menu. Yes, you'll be eating alligator, and if the word on the local food scene holds true, you're going to love it - not to mention it makes a great food story when you're back home again in the workaday world of sandwiches and salads.



By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

