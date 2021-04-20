Where are you going?
Mexico redefines "breakfast of champions." No wimpy cereals or simple scrambled eggs here. No, the first meal of the day, when done right, will hold you straight until the traditional Mexican lunch time, which is 3:00 pm.

There are numerous signature breakfast dishes, among them molletes (beans, cheese, and salsa on toasted bread) and huevos divorciados ("divorced" eggs—two fried eggs, one topped with red salsa and one topped with green salsa). But the plate that puts American breakfasts to shame is chilaquiles, which are dramatically oversimplified when called "breakfast nachos."

Like many Mexican recipes, this one allows for considerable variation, but the basic dish involves heaping freshly-made tortilla chips with shredded chicken, eggs, cheese, and beans before being topped with a generous spoonful of salsa or mole. Try them at El Bajío, where you can choose from the red, green, or black versions.


By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
