Ekoa Café - Vila Madalena R. Fradique Coutinho, 914 - Vila Madalena, São Paulo - SP, 05416-001, Brazil

Sustainable São Paulo One of the wonderful things I found in São Paulo was a culture of sustainability that appeared to be more forward-thinking than many other cities around the world.

Meeting with friends at the Ekoa Café, I listened to several of them discuss their efforts to push the city to meet new environmental challenges.

This cafe set a good example for global citizenship. One particularly unique aspect to the cafe was in Ekoa's lighting that gave a warm ambiance to the place. The rich glow came from lamps made from used coffee filters. Each fixture was artfully assembled and gave the room beautiful character.

If you are visiting São Paulo and find yourself in Vila Madalena, be sure to visit Ekoa Café, or visit their website to learn about their efforts toward supporting a healthier world!