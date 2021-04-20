Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ekoa Café - Vila Madalena

R. Fradique Coutinho, 914 - Vila Madalena, São Paulo - SP, 05416-001, Brazil
Website
| +55 11 3032-7842
Sustainable São Paulo Sao Paulo Brazil

Sustainable São Paulo

One of the wonderful things I found in São Paulo was a culture of sustainability that appeared to be more forward-thinking than many other cities around the world.
Meeting with friends at the Ekoa Café, I listened to several of them discuss their efforts to push the city to meet new environmental challenges.
This cafe set a good example for global citizenship. One particularly unique aspect to the cafe was in Ekoa's lighting that gave a warm ambiance to the place. The rich glow came from lamps made from used coffee filters. Each fixture was artfully assembled and gave the room beautiful character.
If you are visiting São Paulo and find yourself in Vila Madalena, be sure to visit Ekoa Café, or visit their website to learn about their efforts toward supporting a healthier world!
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30