Ekebergrestauranten AS
Kongsveien 15, 0193 Oslo, Norway
| +47 23 24 23 00
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm
Eating Art Deco StyleDating back to 1916, this Art Deco masterpiece nestled at the edge of the woods features breathtaking views of Oslo along with great food, which tends to be a mix of traditional gourmet with twists of modernity thrown in.
Guests can choose between the á la carte restaurant, the lounge bar, outdoor service during the summer, and the Fine Dining Verandah (pricier, but worth it!).
Getting there is easy; tram numbers 18 and 19 take you to Sjømansskolen, a short walk from the restaurant.
If you’re feeling cultural, have a walk around the Ekeberg Sculpture Park afterwards (there’s a separate highlight for it on afar.com), and soak in all the art.