Ekebergparken

Website
| +47 21 42 19 19
Experience Fine Arts in the Woods! Oslo Norway

Experience Fine Arts in the Woods!

This sculpture and national heritage park was launched to critical acclaim and continues to attract visitors from far and wide.

The sculptures are made by artists of a high international standard, such as Renoir, Rodin, Botero, and Dalí, and are placed strategically throughout the park without being intrusive to the natural environment.

The woodland itself also offers fantastic views of Oslo, and a gourmet restaurant is here if you fancy a splurge.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
