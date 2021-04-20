Ekebergparken
| +47 21 42 19 19
Photo courtesy of Helge Høifødt/Wikimedia Commons
Experience Fine Arts in the Woods!This sculpture and national heritage park was launched to critical acclaim and continues to attract visitors from far and wide.
The sculptures are made by artists of a high international standard, such as Renoir, Rodin, Botero, and Dalí, and are placed strategically throughout the park without being intrusive to the natural environment.
The woodland itself also offers fantastic views of Oslo, and a gourmet restaurant is here if you fancy a splurge.