The Beauty of the Balinese Highlands

While quality time on the beach might be the first thing that comes to mind for many visitors to Bali , Bedugul—a mountain lake resort area at the heart of the island—is an experience not to be missed. There are three major lakes (Bratan, Tamblingan, and Buyan), a botanical garden (Eka Karya), as well as stunning temple architecture at water's edge (Pura Ulan Danu Bratan, pictured above), providing a different view of the island's natural history & cultural heritage.