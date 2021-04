Eikon Bar & Club Jalan Legian

Experience the Party Scene in Kuta Die-hard party people go to Eikon, buy a bottle, and don't stop dancing until the early morning. This place gets packed to the rafters during the high season and most weekends. There are drink promotions every night and shot servers who keep the party going. You'll also see people dancing on the bar—both those paid to do so and some patrons who feel inspired. If that's not enough, the club features live bands and hosts fun themed events.