Eight K [CLOSED]
130 Wood Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
| +1 970-923-8008
Photo courtesy of The Viceroy
Sun - Sat 7am - 11am, 11:30am - 11pm
Elegant Dining at Eight KWill Nolan, the executive chef for Eight K, having spent many years in New Orleans as a chef incorporates elegant dining with mountain food, sourced locally and organic when possible, and a southern flare. With dishes like barbecue shrimp and grits and Southern fried chicken breast you can really taste the Southern roots, or you can have more of a mountain variety, and try the local sweet corn and Avalanche Chevre bisque or Rocky Mountain trout amandine.
Within Eight K there are many areas and atmospheres to choose from. The bar hosts a lively feel with blue mood lighting and friendly bartenders introducing everyone to each other that sits at the bar. Near the fireplace there are two lounge areas. One that opens to the bar and another that is an intimate alcove hidden behind the fireplace. The dining area is very sophisticated and has floor to ceiling windows to capture the picturesque views of Mt. Daly while you dine.