Eight Hotel Paraggi
Via Paraggi a mare, 8, 16038 S. Margherita Ligure GE, Italy
| +39 0185 289961
Breathtaking viewsOne of two sister properties (coupled with the Eight Hotel Portofino), the Eight Hotel Paraggi is a stunning hotel option in the Portofino area. Just three minutes from 'downtown' Portofino by car, the Paraggi property boasts the only sand beach in the area - and outfitted with plush chaise lounges and evening candles, it's gorgeous.
Super high end finishings, an on-property gourmet restaurant, and personal attention from General Manager Christian De Gatto (who worked for the Ritz Carlton London for ten years and lives by the 'never say no' Ritz mantra) all work together to make this an impeccable property for a perfect vacation.
(The picture is the view from the private deck off the penthouse suite - just perfect for a honeymoon, anniversary, or any other 'once in a lifetime' event!)