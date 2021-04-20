Ehli Kebap & Lahmacun 32 Simitçi Şakir Sok.

Berry Nice Coffee from South Eastern Turkey Are you a coffee lover or foodie searching for a unique Turkish culinary experience? Then after a satisfying meal in Turkey ask your waiter if they serve "menengiç" coffee from South Eastern Turkey.



Menengiç is a pistachio-flavored caffeine-free coffee served in a demitasse (small cup) just like an espresso or Turkish coffee is served.



The coffee is from the berries of a terebinth or turpentine tree. The berries are picked, dried in the sun, roasted, and smoothed into a paste.



To make the coffee, the paste is mixed with milk or water and boiled in a cezve (Turkish coffee pot) over low heat. The end result is an aromatic and delicious alternative to a post-dinner apéritif. If you like pistachio-laced desserts like pistachio ice cream, then you will love this drink.



I order menengiç at Ehli Kebap in Aksaray, a restaurant specializing in the spicy and tasty South Eastern kebaps and dishes of Diyarbakır. Menengiç paste can also be bought at the Spice Bazaar in Eminönü. Methods for making it yourself can be found online.