Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

EggSmart

4695 Yonge St
Website
Eggsactly the Way I like It Toronto Canada

Eggsactly the Way I like It

A great option for a quick breakfast, Eggsmart has a few locations scattered throughout Toronto and the GTA. We Canadians love breakfast, because we're about the only people in the world able to figure out peameal bacon. You might know it as Canadian bacon, but that would sound redundant to us.

I tried the latest addition to the Eggsmart menu; the provolone peameal breakfast melt sandwich. It made me feel proud to wear the red maple leaf on the front of my hockey sweater. All day. Every day.

One huge bonus when visiting this Thornhill/North York location: free parking in one of the most densely packed parts of the city. Huzzah!
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points