EggSmart
4695 Yonge St
Eggsactly the Way I like ItA great option for a quick breakfast, Eggsmart has a few locations scattered throughout Toronto and the GTA. We Canadians love breakfast, because we're about the only people in the world able to figure out peameal bacon. You might know it as Canadian bacon, but that would sound redundant to us.
I tried the latest addition to the Eggsmart menu; the provolone peameal breakfast melt sandwich. It made me feel proud to wear the red maple leaf on the front of my hockey sweater. All day. Every day.
One huge bonus when visiting this Thornhill/North York location: free parking in one of the most densely packed parts of the city. Huzzah!