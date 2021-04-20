ED's Easy Diner Group

Where are you going?
St David’s Shopping Centre, 1 Bridge St, Cardiff CF10 2EF, UK
| +44 29 2037 3706
American diner in Wales Cardiff United Kingdom

Sun 8:30am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 9:30pm

American diner in Wales

In St. David's Shopping Center in the heart of the Welsh capital of Cardiff you can enjoy some really tasty American food - diner style!

It isn't one of those sleek aluminum style diners on the outside (because its in a shopping mall) but the inside has that diner feel a la Johnny Rockets.

If you're in Cardiff and feeling a bit homesick, this is the place to go. (There is also a Krispy Kreme donut shop close by!)
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

