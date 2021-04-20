Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Editions Taschen France

2 Rue de Buci
Website
| +33 1 40 51 79 22
Big books, small price Paris France

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm

Big books, small price

I love the old book stores in Paris such as Shakespeare & Company but one that is on the top 5 list is Taschen. The company is based in Cologne, Germany and is known for its art books. They have stores in some large European cities as well as some in the USA, such as NYC, LA, Miami and Dallas.

I love the store because the books are always amazing, very colorful and for the quality of them, which is excellent, they are very inexpensive. Also, they do a great high quality store catalog which I pick up and seem to never throw away.

In Paris they whell out a couple tables so that you can browse the books in the sunshine.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points