Edinburgh Castle Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NG, UK

See the majestic Edinburgh Castle! Whether you are in Edinburgh for the first time or you are a frequent visitor, a visit to the majestic Edinburgh Castle is a must. While the castle itself sits on the rugged dormant volcano dominating city's skyline, it's hard not to gaze through them wherever you are in Edinburgh. Don't miss out the 1 o' Clock gun fire!