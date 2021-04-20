Edificio Expo Calle Jerónimo de Aguilar

The Empty Expo--Modern Ruins After a month in Seville I understand that this city has many faces, a diverse history, and labyrinth streets that move in triangles. It seems that there is always something new to discover. Away from the busy city center and the beautiful but tourist full Plaza Espana there are remains of Seville’s 1992 Expo. On the other side of the river on Cartuja Island there are great modern monuments and buildings that are fenced off and overrun with vines. I loved photographing these giant sculptures in there silent resting places. This part of the city seems mostly forgotten with the exception of some factory and office work buildings. There is a beautiful garden "of the Americas" that walks along the river and remains open. For a very different side of Seville, one of modern ruins, the Expo seems to sit un touched from its 1992 glory waiting to be overrun by vines and for the random visitor the stroll by and take it in.