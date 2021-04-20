Where are you going?
Eden Center

6751 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044, USA
Website
| +1 703-204-4600
Eden Center Restaurants Falls Church Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm

Eden Center Restaurants

Fans of Vietnamese cuisine are well served in Falls Church, especially if they decide to dine at any of the 29 restaurants at the Eden Center, the hub of the Washington, D.C. area's Vietnamese community. You might be hard pressed to decide on what to eat, so here are a few places: Song Que Deli serves up wonderful French-inspired Banh Mi sandwiches; for a hot bowl of Pho, head over to Pho Xe Lua; Huong Viet has some excellent Bun Thit Nuong (vermecelli rice noodles and pork) and Bun Rieu (tomato and crab noodle soup); with help from a friend, other recommendations include Viet Bistro, Viet Royale, and Banh Cuon Thanh Long.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

