Eden Center Restaurants
Fans of Vietnamese cuisine are well served in Falls Church, especially if they decide to dine at any of the 29 restaurants at the Eden Center, the hub of the Washington, D.C.
area's Vietnamese community. You might be hard pressed to decide on what to eat, so here are a few places: Song Que Deli serves up wonderful French-inspired Banh Mi sandwiches; for a hot bowl of Pho, head over to Pho Xe Lua; Huong Viet has some excellent Bun Thit Nuong (vermecelli rice noodles and pork) and Bun Rieu (tomato and crab noodle soup); with help from a friend, other recommendations include Viet Bistro, Viet Royale, and Banh Cuon Thanh Long.