Stomping Grounds for Music Legends

Name a music act that has come out of Atlanta in the last 20 years, and it probably performed at least once at Eddie's Attic, a famed Decatur music club. Opened in 1992 by Eddie Owen, everyone from John Mayer to Justin Bieber to the Civil Wars to the Indigo Girls have spent time on this stage. While Owen no longer books the acts at the attic, it's still a good place to catch an up-and-coming music act. You never know who could be famous tomorrow.