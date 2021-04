Ecolodge Rendez

Stay Sustainably on a Dormant Volcano The Rendez-Vous eco-lodge was the most off the grid location I had ever stayed with my family. Tucked into the side of the mountain, and reached by foot after a short walk, it is set in a lovely garden in the rainforest. The managers, Maria and Michele have been there 3 months and have big plans for transforming this location into a spot where you can rest assured your carbon foot print is having minimal impact.