EcoBici Bike Share
Gral. Benjamín Hill 78, Hipódromo, 06170 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5005 2424
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 12:29am
Cycling in Mexico CityIt was either an insane idea or an inspired one–or a bit of both. When Mexico City launched the EcoBici bike-share program in 2010, pessimists wondered whether anyone would dare to take the manic traffic of the car-clogged capital by two wheels rather than four. But now, four years later, the capital has nearly 260 bike stations, 3,680 bikes, and 100,000 regular riders who make an average of 10,000 trips every day.
Visitors can get in on cycling, too; with your passport and a Visa or MasterCard, you can register for a temporary EcoBici membership and ride around Polanco. Ask the hotel concierge how to apply for the membership and where to pick up your own set of wheels.