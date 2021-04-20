Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

EcoBici Bike Share

Gral. Benjamín Hill 78, Hipódromo, 06170 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5005 2424
Cycling in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 5am - 12:29am

Cycling in Mexico City

It was either an insane idea or an inspired one–or a bit of both. When Mexico City launched the EcoBici bike-share program in 2010, pessimists wondered whether anyone would dare to take the manic traffic of the car-clogged capital by two wheels rather than four. But now, four years later, the capital has nearly 260 bike stations, 3,680 bikes, and 100,000 regular riders who make an average of 10,000 trips every day.

Visitors can get in on cycling, too; with your passport and a Visa or MasterCard, you can register for a temporary EcoBici membership and ride around Polanco. Ask the hotel concierge how to apply for the membership and where to pick up your own set of wheels.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points