Eco Adventure Tours
260 Scenic Caves Rd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 0P2, Canada
| +1 705-446-0256
Photo by amberaccb/Flickr
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Get adventurous at Scenic CavesWalk a suspension bridge, zip line through the Niagara Escarpment, traipse along the tree canopy, or explore the nooks and caverns of the caves. Scenic Caves offers adventures in weather warm and cold, as it also serves as a starting point for Nordic skiing come winter. Geared towards family fun, you don't have to be an expert spelunker to explore the caves, although some might have to shed a few pounds before wedging through the rock pass called "Fat Man's Misery."
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Exploring Caves in Ontario
To be fair, these "caves" near the top of Blue Mountain aren’t the Carlsbad Caverns (no real spelunking). You’re talking more crevices and narrow passages, but the hike to these fascinating landforms is a great workout and offers some amazing views and a great little lesson in both history and geology.
Nor is one of Ontario’s longest-running tourist attractions always politically correct—one feature is called “Fat Man’s Misery”—even if they’re completely accurate: the exit to this passage is fourteen inches wide.
But they’ve got something for everyone here.
If you’re too claustrophobic for “Fat Man’s Misery,” you can stroll across Ontario’s longest suspension footbridge, soar over the valley on a twin zip-line, or do a treetop walk.
Unless, of course, you’ve also got a fear of heights.
