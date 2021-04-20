Eco Adventure Tours

Exploring Caves in Ontario

To be fair, these "caves" near the top of Blue Mountain aren’t the Carlsbad Caverns (no real spelunking). You’re talking more crevices and narrow passages, but the hike to these fascinating landforms is a great workout and offers some amazing views and a great little lesson in both history and geology.



Nor is one of Ontario’s longest-running tourist attractions always politically correct—one feature is called “Fat Man’s Misery”—even if they’re completely accurate: the exit to this passage is fourteen inches wide.



But they’ve got something for everyone here.



If you’re too claustrophobic for “Fat Man’s Misery,” you can stroll across Ontario’s longest suspension footbridge, soar over the valley on a twin zip-line, or do a treetop walk.



Unless, of course, you’ve also got a fear of heights.



